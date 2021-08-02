USA fails semi-final against Canada

loss for Canada



Golden Mission Failed – US Stars Miss Final



Canadian Jesse Fleming (left) in a duel with American Julie Earts,

Photo: AFP/Martin Berenti





like Bad surprise for American women pampered by success. In the semi-finals, the star group lost to Canada with a score of 0: 1. The four-time tournament winner thus missed the Olympic final for the second time in a row.







The golden mission of the soccer world champions from the USA has already failed in the semi-finals. The superstar group around Megan Rapinoe lost to North American rival Canada 0:1 (0:0) and will only play for the bronze medal on Friday (11.00 AM CEST). In the second semi-final, Olympic runner-up Sweden and Australia (one o’clock in the afternoon) face each other.

It will be the first ever women's Olympics football final for Canada!

Jesse Fleming (75, penalty kick) secured the Canadians’ first win over their overpowering neighbors in 20 years after an erratic first half at Kashima. The four-time champion thus missed the Olympic final for the second time in a row, while the third-placed Olympian from 2016 and 2012 plays for the gold medal for the first time.

The American team had to accept the first setback after only 30 minutes. Goalkeeper Alyssa Naher, the famous champion in the quarter-final match against the Netherlands (4:2 iE), was injured and replaced by Adriana Franch. I suspected Fleming’s winning goal was the right corner, but the penalty shot was spot on.

After the gold medal at Rio 2016, the German national team missed qualifying for Tokyo until the 2019 World Cup quarter-finals.

