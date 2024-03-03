Nottingham Forest 0-1 Liverpool: Referee analyst Mark Clattenburg laments Darwin Nunez's win

March 2, 2024 Updated 9 hours ago

Image source, Getty Images Comment on the photo, Mark Clattenburg, now a referee on the BBC Gladiators TV show, refereed the Premier League between 2004 and 2017.

Nottingham Forest referee analyst Mark Clattenburg bemoaned the refereeing in the lead-up to the match Dramatic winner for Liverpool At the city stadium on Saturday.

Clattenburg added that he was not allowed into the referees' locker room to speak to Paul Tierney after the match.

Forest players surrounded Tierney after the end of the match, angry at the decision to give Liverpool the ball after Ibrahima Konate suffered a head injury.

The home team had possession of the ball when play stopped.

However, Tierney restarted the game with the ball at the feet of Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher.

Darwin Nunez then scored the winning goal after one minute and 50 seconds.

“[Forest] “He should have got the ball back,” Clattenburg, who took up his new role at the City Ground last month, told BBC Radio 5 Live.

“If the referee stops the game, he has to give the ball back to the team in possession. That was Forest.”

Forest manager Stephen Reid was shown a red card for protesting against Tierney after the full-time whistle.

According to International Football Association Board (Ifab) rules, the former official was right that the match should have been restarted with a ball for Forest.

But the decision did not lead directly to the goal, as Forest recovered the ball before Nunez eventually scored the winner.

“when [the ball was] It was given to the keeper, and Liverpool scored afterwards, you can see why [Forest] “We feel aggrieved,” Clattenburg continued.

“I didn't speak to the referee, I'll leave it to the club. I went to the referees' dressing room. [after the game] But he will not allow it.”

Speaking on Match of the Day programme, Alan Shearer, the former English Premier League striker, said the referee made a “big noise”.

“He got it completely wrong,” he said. “Hudson-Odoi gets the ball and shoots it. Then he returns the ball without anyone challenging it. [Liverpool] Goalkeeper, that's completely wrong.

“Forrest's ball should have been on the wing where it was touched. If you drop it to where Forest should have had it, everything changes.”

Manager Nuno Espirito Santo was also angry at the decision to allow two Brentford goals in the Bees' victory over Forest in January, while also feeling his side should have been given a “clear penalty” for a foul on Taiwo Awoniyi in last month's match. Defeat against Newcastle.

“Forrest felt like a lot of decisions went against him,” Clattenburg said. “Everyone is upset and sad that they lost like this.