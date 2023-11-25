November 25, 2023

Notify relevant changes to important shareholders

Faye Stephens November 25, 2023 4 min read

November 24, 2023: Caledonia Mining Company PLC (“Caledonia” or the “Company” – https://www.commodity-tv.com/ondemand/companies/profile/caledonia-mining-corporation-plc/) announces that on November 23, 2023, the Company received notice from BlackRock, Inc. That on November 22, 2023, BlackRock, Inc. Relevant change notice threshold (as defined in the Company’s AIM Rules).

A copy of the notification can be found below.

Caledonia Mining Company
Mark Learmonth
Camilla Horsfall

Tel: +44 1534 679 800
Tel: +44 7817 841 793

Cavendish Capital Markets Limited (NOMAD And the common mediator)
Adrian Haden
Pearl Kelly

Tel: +44 207 397 1965
Tel: +44 131 220 9775

Liberum Capital Limited (Common mediator)
Scott Matheson/Ken Collings

Tel: +44 20 3100 2000

Blythe Ray Financial public relations (United kingdom)
Tim Blythe/Megan Ray

Tel: +44 207 138 3204

3PPB(Financial public relationsnorth america)
Patrick Chidley
Paul Durham

Tel: +1 917 991 7701
Tel: +1 203 940 2538

Public Relations (Zimbabwe)
Debra McKenda

Tel: +263 77802131

IH Securities (Private) Limited (VFEX Sponsor – Zimbabwe)
Lloyd Mlotshwa
in Europe:
Swiss Resource Capital AG
Jochen Steiger and Mark Olinger
[email protected]
www.resource-capital.ch

Tel: +263 (242) 745 119/33/39

Notification of important investments (Sent to the relevant issuer and, if applicable, to the FSA in Microsoft Word format)i

1 a. The identity of the issuer or primary issuer of the existing shares to which the voting rights are attachedsecondly:

Caledonia Mining Plc

1 b. Please indicate whether the issuer is an issuer outside the UK (Please mark “X” if necessary)

Source outside the UK

X

2. Reason for notification (Please mark the relevant field or fields with an ‘X’)

Acquiring or selling voting rights

X

Acquisition or sale of financial instruments

An event that changes the distribution of voting rights

Other (please specify)3:

3. Information about the person required to provide informationFourthly

family name

BlackRock Company

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

Wilmington, DE, USA

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (If different from 3.)v

family name

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

5. The date on which the threshold was exceeded or reachedVI:

11/22/2023

6. Date the issuer reported the matter (dd/mm/yyyy):

11/23/2023

7. The total number of positions held by the person(s) subject to the reporting requirements

Proportion of voting rights attached to shares (total 8.a)

% of voting rights through financial instruments
(Total 8.b1 + 8.b2)

In general, either by % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights of the issuer (8.a + 8.b)vii

The resulting position on the day the threshold was exceeded or reached

3.10%

1.61%

4.71%

905,422

Location of previous notification (if
suitable)

2.71%

2.02%

4.73%

9. Information about the person to be reported (Please mark “X” in the appropriate field)

Persons subject to the reporting obligation are not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and do not control other companies that directly or indirectly own an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii

complete A chain of controlled entities through which voting rights and/or financial instruments are effectively held, starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity xiv (please add additional lines if necessary) xiv

X

family name Fifteenth

The percentage of voting rights if it meets or exceeds the minimum required to be reported

The percentage of voting rights through financial instruments if it meets or exceeds the minimum required to be reported

Sum of both if equal to or greater than the reported threshold

BlackRock Company

Trident Merger, LLC

BlackRock Investment Management, LLC

BlackRock Company

BlackRock Holdco II, Inc.

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc

BlackRock Holdco IV, LLC

BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC

BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc

BlackRock Institutional Corporation, National Association

BlackRock Company

BlackRock Holdco II, Inc.

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc

BlackRock Holdco IV, LLC

BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC

BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc

BlackRock Fund Advisors

BlackRock Company

BlackRock Holdco II, Inc.

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc

BlackRock Company

BlackRock Holdco II, Inc.

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc

BlackRock Capital Holdings

BlackRock Consulting, LLC

10. If voting by proxy, please provide the following:

Name of the authorized representative

The number and percentage of voting rights held

The date until which voting rights are retained

11. additional informationsixteen

BlackRock Regulatory Threshold Reporting Team

Janna Blumenstein

02077433650

The source language (usually English) in which the original text is published is the official, authorized and legally valid version. This translation has been included for better understanding. The German version can be shortened or summarized. No responsibility or liability is assumed for the content, correctness, suitability or accuracy of this translation. From the translator’s point of view, the message does not represent a recommendation to buy or sell! Please note the original English message www.sedarplus.ca, www.sec.gov, www.asx.com.au/ Or on the company’s website!

