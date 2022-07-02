United States of America. The American judiciary distributes about 92 million dollars to the football associations.

The FIFA logo at the headquarters in Zurich. (archive photo) stone key

FIFA and other regional associations have received approximately $92 million from the US Department of Justice. The money comes from convicted officials and companies.

In addition to FIFA, the convicts have deceived the South American Association (CONMEBOL) and the Central and North American Association (CONCACAF) for years by paying large sums of bribes and other crimes, the ministry announced, Thursday (local time).

Meanwhile, more than 50 people from more than 20 countries have been judged, who have caused damages, especially in the field of media rights for the tournaments.

In all, the US justice system admitted $201 million in case losses last August. At that time, $32.2 million had already been flowed into a social fund managed by FIFA.

The US authorities launched a wave of investigations in 2015 convicting 14 FIFA officials, as a result of which then FIFA President Sepp Blatter resigned. Former CONMEBOL president Juan Angel Napout of Paraguay and Brazilian Football Confederation president Jose Maria Marin have since been indicted.

