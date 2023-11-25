Shifting to the right in the Netherlands + pesticide regulation + Meloni in Schulz • Europe.Table

the Holland They face a very difficult task of forming a government after the parliamentary elections that took place on Wednesday. Right-wing populist Geert Wilders According to the latest forecasts, his Freedom Party won 37 seats out of a total of 150 this morning and will win by an overwhelming majority. By far the strongest force In the second room. In The Hague that evening, there was talk of a Trump moment: observers had not really expected a Wilders victory, at least to this extent.

Maybe the second Frans Timmermans At the head of the new party merger of the Social Democratic PvdA and the Groenlinks party with 25 new seats. In light of the right-wing populist tsunami, the former Vice-President of the European Commission may now be threatened by his place on the opposition benches, despite the gains he has achieved.

In the evening, Geert Wilders clearly announced that he would form the next government. Above all, a critic of Islam can do this Score points with immigration caseWhich led to the collapse of the previous coalition. The right-wing populist called on other right-wing parties to “jump over their shadows.” Wilders keeps it in mind Right-wing liberal VVD Former Prime Minister Mark Rutte, under the leadership of the new top candidate Dylan Yeselgoz He had to accept heavy losses with 24 seats remaining. Yeselgöz did not rule out working with the Freedom Party during the election campaign, but described Geert Wilders as unsuitable for the position of prime minister.

Wilders also wants the party to rebel Peter Umtzigt On board, who with his New Social Contract (NSC) party won 20 seats outright. However, the former Christian Democrat also refused to work with Geert Wilders because his demands to close mosques and ban the Quran violate the constitution. But in the evening he expressed his willingness to talk: “We will bear responsibility.”

The looming uncertainty is bad news for the EU’s partners. In the past, Wilders has also campaigned for a referendum on leaving the European Union. Alliance consultations may continue for several months in the Netherlands. If Wilders fails sometime next year, Frans Timmermans could still get a chance. The SPD appealed on the evening of election day that it was now a matter of standing shoulder to shoulder – Defending democracy and the rule of law.

