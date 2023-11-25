Shifting to the right in the Netherlands + pesticide regulation + Meloni in Schulz • Europe.Table

- Netherlands: Wilders’ clear election victory came as a shock
- EU Parliament buries pesticide regulation
- Amnesty in Spain: An emotional debate in Parliament
- Schultz and Meloni: Does consensual equal history?
- The European Parliament reaches a Brexit conclusion: a new constructive cooperation
- Events
- CSDDD: Another test round necessary in December
- Packaging Ordinance: Parliament decides on several exceptions
- The Commission wants to standardize forest monitoring
- 4.8 billion for hydrogen and decarbonisation
- Finland closes more border crossings with Russia
- ECB Director: Make bank financing “greener”
- Parliament approves the trade agreement with New Zealand
- Press review
analysis
