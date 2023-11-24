Nissan Juke and Qashqai are planned as purely electric cars

Nissan is expected to announce on Friday that the Japanese automaker will build the Nissan Juke and Qashqai as pure electric cars in Sunderland, Great Britain. This reports Sky News Based on internal sources at Nissan.

Citing their sources, their article notes that Nissan plans to invest “hundreds of millions of pounds,” and possibly more than a billion pounds (about 1.1 billion euros), in the project. This is supposed to be supported by Great Britain itself, which wants to provide corresponding subsidies: One added that the investment decision would involve securing significant government funding, although it was not clear whether taxpayers would provide any taxpayer cash upfront.According to what was reported by Sky News.

The fact is that the Sunderland plant already produces the electric Nissan LEAF. Nissan is also building an EV360 battery factory at the site, which can produce up to 35 GWh of batteries per year. Moreover, utilizing the capacity of the new plant or factory is in line with the fact that Nissan announced that it will end the production of combustion engines in Europe and produce only purely electric cars by 2030.

Although several future electric models have been announced in recent weeks, these plans are now becoming more realistic. Because it will be the first time that Nissan announces electric versions of two of its best-selling crossovers. In the UK, the Nissan Qashqai was the best-selling car in the UK last year and the first British-made model to top the charts in 24 years. Last year more than 42,700 units were delivered in the UK.

This announcement will be timely if we take a look at the statements made by Jeremy Hunt, the UK’s chief tax officer. He announced plans to invest £4.5 billion in manufacturing with a focus on clean energy. Hunt said the money will “Over 5 years until 2030” Made available. He added that the value of the investment amounted to 2 billion pounds (about 2.29 billion euros). “Investments in zero-emission technologies in the automotive sector” That includes what Nissan appropriately welcomes.