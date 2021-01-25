Nintendo is suing the Joy-Con Switch consoles again

Nintendo has dealt with a number of lawsuits over the past two years to deal with the Joy-Con drift issue of the Switch. Every few months, it feels like a world famous game developer He finds himself with another court case to deal with. Now, as we entered 2021, if you thought this trend would finally end, you would be wrong.

Another lawsuit was filed against Nintendo recently in Quebec, Canada over what else, but the Joy-Con cases drift. The case is led by a law firm in the area called Lambert AvocaWhich represents a customer who is said to have had trouble drifting with Switch consoles dating back to 2018. The lawsuit specifically from the class action category Lambert is said to be seeking “compensation for all consumers in Quebec who have purchased Nintendo Switch game systems and Nintendo Switch Lite” , As well as Joy-Con and Nintendo Switch Pro controllers. ”

As for other details of the case, Lambert says their client first started experiencing drifting issues with the Joy-Cons about 11 months after it first got the Switch. Initially, they contacted Nintendo about the problem and ended up sending the console to fix it. Within two months of recovering Joy-Con, they then started facing the same problem with their other mobile devices. This drift then affected another pair of Joy-Cons purchased in addition to the Pro controller that was also used.

Lambert is looking for any other Switch owners who have purchased the console since August 1, 2017, and have also encountered the same issues to join the lawsuit. At this point, the case needs more approval from the judge before it can proceed, but there is a good chance this will continue to gain momentum.

If there are any major developments in this newest lawsuit directed at Nintendo, we'll let you know in the future.

Have you tried Joy-Con Drift for yourself on your Nintendo Switch?

[H/T GamesIndustry.biz]