World Herobrine seeds were discovered from Minecraft • Eurogamer.net

The seed of the legendary Herobrine world for Minecraft has been discovered.

The seed was found last week by andrew_555, also known as Kminster, who started the search on September 5, 2020. Kminster admitted that “maybe about 50 hours in total for developing / writing the code,” but eventually found the world on January 16th.

“Since the first Herobrine Creepypasta, people have faked his world many times,” teases the video description (see below). “So we used our seed cracking knowledge from Pack.png and Minecraft reviews to find seeds once and for all!”

“Note that Herobrine is not real and it never was, this is just the seed used for the original creepypasta,” the Minecraft middleman mentions the posters on Reddit.

To visit yourself here are the details, although note that you will need Minecraft Java Edition with Historical Editions activated. Select version a1.0.16 and use this information or download it Staged world file (thanks, PC Gamer):

Seed: 478868574082066804

Version: Java Alpha 1.0.16_02.0

Alpha coordinates: X = 5.06 Y = 71 (72.62 eye-points) Z = -298.54

Camera angle: RX = 93.75 RY = -1.2

The discovery comes after recent efforts also revealed a seed Minecraft legend pack. Png image – Dubbed “the most famous image in the history of Minecraft” – and the famous one Panorama wallpaper title screen.