February 11, 2024

Night Slashers: There is news about the new version

Gilbert Cox February 11, 2024 2 min read

The platforms for which the new version of Night Slashers will be released were recently announced.

It's been a while since we've reported on the remake of the 1993 arcade classic Night Slashers, but now there's a sign of life again. The game's makers have announced the platforms on which the title will be released.

Accordingly, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series Unfortunately, a release date has not been revealed yet.

In Night Slashers, monsters appear all over the world and take over. Three months after seizing power, the Night Slashers arrive, a group of heroes fighting against dark forces.

The game says: “Night Slashers is a fast-paced horror game set in a terrifying world filled with bloodthirsty creatures and unspeakable horrors. Gear up and take on the role of extraordinary heroes as they fight against hordes of supernatural enemies and terrifying monsters.

In Night Slashers, you're not just fighting to survive, you're fighting to save the world from a supernatural apocalypse. Join the fight, surrender to the horror and experience a real adrenaline rush. Your worst nightmares come true…”

You can watch a trailer for the game here:

About this one connection It takes you to the Steam page for the classic game.

We've got more Beat 'em up news, information and videos for you here.

This is what we believe:
The game scenes so far cannot convince us yet, but it is not final yet. A lot can still change before release.

See also  Animal Crossing: New Horizons update: version 1.11.1 . comes to this

