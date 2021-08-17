PS5 ‘Battlefield’ testing had to be canceled

The first technical tests of “Battlefield 2042” show that the game runs more smoothly on Xbox than on PC. For PS5, testing has been cancelled.
The basics in brief
- Battlefield 2042 will be released on October 22 for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.
- Electronic Arts has now run its first technical auditions over the weekend.
- This shows that the game runs better on Xbox Series X than on PC.
- Meanwhile, the PS5 test had to be canceled due to an error.
Selected game testers were able to participate in the weekend Try “Battlefield 2042” for the first time. It turns out that the shooter from Electronic Arts (EA) runs much smoother on Xbox Series X than on PC. This was reported by insiders Twitter.
In the meantime it was for Technical test version Canceled for PS5. The reason for this is a “fatal mistake,” explains community manager Adam Freeman Twitter. Also thanks to all the testers, many of whom have already done so data It can be collected on servers.
Show “Battlefield 2042” Officially on October 22 for Play Station 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series X/S as well as on PC. Additionally, a public beta should launch as early as September.
“Prone to fits of apathy. Zombie ninja. Entrepreneur. Organizer. Evil travel aficionado. Coffee practitioner. Beer lover.”