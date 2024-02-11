One of the best games on Steam is ending after 7 years with a final update

The popular roguelite Dead Cells will end with the latest update 35. MeinMMO tells you why Motion Twin ended development and what the studio plans to do.

What is the game about? Dead Cells, one of the most popular roguelike games on Steam, is nearing the end of its development. The game is a mix of roguelite, metroidvania, and action platformers from French development studio Motion Twin.

The studio announced on the official Steam page for Dead Cells and on X that the next update for the game on PC and consoles is Update 35 The end is near which will be the last.

Dead Cells: Goodbye with Update 35

Since its release in 2018 for PC (Early Access in 2017), Dead Cells has captivated roguelike fans and the game is rated very favorably with 97% positive reviews on Steam. After so many expansions and updates, it's clearly time for developers to break new ground.

You can see Motion Twin's X-Post here:

On Steam, Motion Twin wrote:

Dead Cells Update 35 marks the end of our creative journey with this game. After an amazing 5-year collaboration to deliver additional content for Dead Cells Live Ops, Evil Empire is moving on to new adventures, and we can't wait to see what they come up with next. Twin cross movement steam

The developers have thought about it for a long time, especially after the huge success of the DLC. Return to Castlevania last year. In recent years, development studio Evil Empire has also played a major role in this DLC and The Queen and the Sea cooperated.

Motion Twin Quest, More of the same – Avoiding traps and keeping dead cells fresh and fresh has led them to this point. They stress that it is necessary not to overdo it and risk losing the unique charm of Dead Cells.

Farewell to the evil empire

Evil Empire also said goodbye to Dead Cells fans and developers. The studio expressed their pride in the work done and emphasized that they enjoyed every minute.

You can see the post here:

They sincerely thank Motion Twin for the trust placed in them and for giving them the opportunity to work on this project for a long time.

It was also announced… Evil empire -Team will soon have their own Secret projects He will reveal.

What then? Motion Twin is already working on a co-op roguelike called Windblown and wants to take on new challenges. However, Motion Twin assures fans that Dead Cells will not be forgotten. Solutions to existing problems and exciting projects such as the animated series and the board game based around Dead Cells will continue.

Windblown is scheduled to enter Early Access (on PC) this year, but it's not yet known exactly when it will launch in 2024.

