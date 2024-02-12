News from winter sports – Ruth's fall on the podium is clouded by a serious fall – Sports

Aerials: Roth in third – the Chinese are falling hard

Olympic champion and World Cup leader Qi Guangpu was overshadowed by a serious fall on Noé Roth's first podium finish of the season. The Chinese, who triumphed in Lac Beauport (Canada) on Saturday, was hit hard when landing his second jump in the Top 6 final, slid uncontrollably down the slope and then immediately received medical attention. According to his coach, he suffered a concussion, but it was minor. The victory also went to Chinese Zhang Yifan, ahead of his compatriot Wang Xindi. Bermain Werner, who also escaped qualification, came in tenth place after falling in the first round.

Ski Jumping: Oman with Anniversary

In the second individual ski jumping event in Lake Placid on Sunday afternoon Swiss time, Gregor Deschwanden finished the competition in 14th place. On Saturday he was still in the top 10 at ninth. World Cup leader Stefan Kraft was celebrated as the winner. The Austrian had already led on Saturday after the first round, but fell out of the top twenty due to the wind. Simone Amann celebrated the anniversary: ​​The Toggenburg native competed in his 500th World Cup competition, but came in 40th and missed out on qualifying for the final round.

Ski Jumping Team: The Swiss duo is in eighth place

On Sunday evening, Gregor Deschwanden and Kilian Paire took eighth place in the super team competition in Lake Placid, New York, a two-man team event that was introduced at the World Cup a year ago. / Michael Haiboeck won after three jumps, just a tenth of a point ahead of Germans Andreas Fellinger and Philipp Raymond.

Snow bike: Baumann becomes world champion

In the first battle for the snow bike title, a Swiss woman was crowned world champion. Lisa Bowman was victorious in the Elite Dual Slalom after finishing third in the Super G the previous day. In the final, Bowman, who competes in slopestyle in the summer, beat France's Morgane Such. Jolanda Keener, also a downhill skier, completed the Swiss day of celebration with third place.

Snowboard Halfpipe: Both Burgener and Wicki are in sixth place

Halfpipe specialist Pat Burgener finished the World Cup winter with a personal best season. Team Vaudois finished sixth in the final in Calgary. Burgener was the only Swiss to survive qualifying. Australian Valentino Goselli dominated Japanese Ruka Hirano, who secured victory in the overall standings like last winter.

Bernice Wike also came in sixth place in the women's category. The woman from Aargau has only been rated better twice at the World Cup. A year ago, also in Calgary, she achieved a third podium finish, and a week ago she finished fifth at Mammoth Mountain, California. Japanese Mitsuki Ono achieved her third consecutive victory, and also won the World Discipline Cup for the second time in a row.