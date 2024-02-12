February 13, 2024

News from Skating – Torn ACL in Supertalent Plank – Sports

Eileen Curry February 13, 2024 5 min read
News from skating – Torn cruciate ligament in Supertalent Plank – Sports – SRF


Recently the joy of 3 World Cup medals, he is now seriously injured

Mallory Blanc.

Key / Jean-Christophe Bout

Serious knee injury for Mallory Blanc

Talented young Swiss racer Mallory Blanc was seriously injured after falling in the European Cup downhill race in Crans-Montana on Saturday. The 20-year-old player from Valais suffered a tear in the anterior cruciate ligament in her left knee, as well as a tear in the lateral meniscus and a strain in the medial collateral ligament, an MRI scan showed. Swiss-Ski announced that the second team player will undergo surgery in Valais in the near future. Blanc recently won two gold medals (super-G, team group) and one silver medal (downhill) at the World Junior Championships in France.



