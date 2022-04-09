Swimming: Rafael Miroslav sets a world record in Germany

Swimmer Rafael Miroslav set a German record in the 100 meters freestyle. At the Berlin Open, the man from Hamburg cut the distance in 47.92 seconds and was the first German to stay under the 48-second mark. The previous record (48.24 seconds) was set by Marco De Carli in 2011.

With this record, Miroslav has already met the criteria for the next world championships in Budapest in June and the European Championships in Rome in August. The 21-year-old also topped the annual world best list, being 53 percent faster than former leader Louis-Edouard Borras of Great Britain.

Lukas Märtens put in another great performance on Saturday in the open swimming in Stockholm. The 20-year-old from Magdeburg swam the 400-meter freestyle in 3:41.60 minutes, the best time in the world in six years and was 1.76 seconds faster than Tunisian Ahmed Hefnaoui when he won the 2021 Olympics in Tokyo.

The world record of Paul Biedermann (Halle / Saale), set in 2009 in the era of high-tech suits, is 3:40.07 minutes. (sid/pfe)