Patrick Mahomes' Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl

In the end, he's unstoppable again: Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs defend their NFL title.Image: Cornerstone

He's done it again: Patrick Mahomes is a third-time NFL champion in his sixth season as the starting quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs. The 28-year-old led his team to victory over the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl.

02/12/2024, 04:48 02/12/2024, 07:35

Follow me

In the end he was unstoppable again. Although Patrick Mahomes' offense and the Kansas City Chiefs' offense struggled for a long time, they were at their best when it really mattered. Both in the final stretch of regular time, when the Chiefs saved themselves in overtime with a field goal with just seconds left, and in this particular overtime.

After the San Francisco 49ers set up a field goal in overtime, quarterback Mahomes led his team down the field and decided the Super Bowl with a touchdown pass to make the score 25:22 to free-standing wide receiver Mecole Hardman. Mahomes was named Super Bowl MVP for the third time in his third title win. Only Tom Brady, a five-time Finals MVP, and Joe Montana have accomplished that before him.

The NFL final was a long defensive game with lots of field goal attempts and more punts. Only through a foul by the San Francisco 49ers did the Kansas City Chiefs get their first touchdown. Since the 49ers were unable to control the opponent's kick, the Chiefs suddenly found themselves near the opponent's end zone. On the next play, Mahomes found pass receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling in the end zone, giving the team a 13-10 lead.

This was the first lead for the defending champion after more than twelve minutes in the third quarter. After a field goal by Jake Moody and a touchdown by Christian McCaffrey, the 49ers took a 10-0 lead. San Francisco's defense was almost completely under the Chiefs' control of Mahomes, and above all, they were able to prevent “big plays” that created a lot of space. Also because Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco lost the ball near the 49ers' end zone, Kansas City went into halftime with a 3:10 lead.

When Mahomes made an interception shortly after halftime, it appeared to be a golden opportunity for the Californians. But Kyle Shanahan's team couldn't really capitalize and went completely unbeaten on three drives in the third quarter. The 49ers' offense built around quarterback Brock Purdy sunk its teeth into the opponent's stout defense — until the Chiefs turned the game around with a Valdes Scantling touchdown on a San Francisco fumble.

This appears to be exactly the wake-up call the 49ers need. Because on the next drive, San Francisco took back the lead. Purdy made several good passes to his teammate, while McCaffrey made frequent runs to gain space. The touchdown was then scored by Juwan Jennings, who served as the passer for McCaffrey's touchdown. Kicker Moody missed the extra point because a Chiefs defender got his hand on the ball. This should have serious consequences.

The 49ers' lead remained at just three points and the Chiefs were able to tie it again on a Harrison Butker field goal. After two more field goals, the game went into overtime, where the Chiefs and their coach Andy Reid were able to draw on experience from several Super Bowls and, just like in 2020, prevail over San Francisco.

The fact that there was little to see of the 49ers defense, which was so solid in the first half, at the end of the game could also be due to the loss of Dre Greenlaw. The fullback and key defender tore his Achilles tendon while trying to get back on the field.

The 26-year-old had to watch his team lose without him and the Kansas City Chiefs capture their fourth title in club history. Missouri became the first team to win two Super Bowls in a row since Tom Brady and the New England Patriots in 2004 and 2005. Next season, Mahomes and co. The chance to become the first NFL team ever to win three consecutive titles.