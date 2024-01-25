January 25, 2024

News from skiing – The next resignation in the German speed team: Verstel also resigns – Sports

Eileen Curry January 25, 2024 5 min read
News from skiing – The next resignation in the German speed team: Verstel also resigns – Sports


Joseph Ferstl.

Verstel ended his career after racing in Garmisch

After Thomas Driessen, another German winner in Kitzbühel retires from ski racing. Josef Verstel will end his career after two home races on the weekend in Garmisch-Partenkirchen (27/28 January). The 35-year-old made the announcement in a statement issued by the German Ski Association (DSV). Ferstl won the Super-G race in Streif in January 2019 and celebrated the biggest success of his career. In total he won two World Cup victories. After recent bad years, he has tried in vain to break into the world's best again this season.



