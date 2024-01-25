January 26, 2024

Al-Ittihad coach Bjelica suspended for three matches

Eileen Curry January 26, 2024 2 min read
Ski racer Marco Black He is undergoing rehabilitation after a fall shortly before the start of the year. In his first public appearance since the attack in Bormio Torn cruciate ligament in the right knee The Austrian gave an insight into his current daily life, which… Five to six treatment sessions daily problem.

The 28-year-old is likely to remain on crutches for another three weeks before he “really starts the hard work of building muscle”. When it came to the big question of his comeback, the Carinthian, who had finished on the podium four times in the eight races before his injury, remained out of sight. “With an injury like this you have to be patient.” It is to explain. Schwartz compared it to the torn cruciate ligament he suffered in 2019 when he returned to skating about six months later. “With the additional damage to the cartilage, the starting position is a little different this time.” He certainly didn't want to rush.

Schwartz crashed the infamous Stelvio on December 28. Since he competed in many races as an all-rounder, the issue of potential overload due to the busy racing calendar quickly arose. Schwartz disputed this thesis. “The calendar is tight, but I was mentally and physically present.” There were “unfortunate circumstances” that led to the injury. (RAM/CDA)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

5 min read

News from skiing – The next resignation in the German speed team: Verstel also resigns – Sports

January 25, 2024 Eileen Curry
3 min read

Skistar will not travel to the World Cup in the USA and Canada

January 25, 2024 Eileen Curry
3 min read

India vs England Test series: dates, start time in UK and how to watch it all on TV

January 25, 2024 Eileen Curry

You may have missed

2 min read

Al-Ittihad coach Bjelica suspended for three matches

January 26, 2024 Eileen Curry
4 min read

Skin cancer prevention: Protect yourself with self-exams and skin checks

January 26, 2024 Faye Stephens
2 min read

After three years on Mars: the small helicopter “Ingenuity” no longer flies

January 26, 2024 Gilbert Cox
3 min read

Hans-Georg Maassen leaves the Christian Democratic Union

January 26, 2024 Esmond Barker