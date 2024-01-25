Al-Ittihad coach Bjelica suspended for three matches

The 28-year-old is likely to remain on crutches for another three weeks before he “really starts the hard work of building muscle”. When it came to the big question of his comeback, the Carinthian, who had finished on the podium four times in the eight races before his injury, remained out of sight. “With an injury like this you have to be patient.” It is to explain. Schwartz compared it to the torn cruciate ligament he suffered in 2019 when he returned to skating about six months later. “With the additional damage to the cartilage, the starting position is a little different this time.” He certainly didn't want to rush.
Schwartz crashed the infamous Stelvio on December 28. Since he competed in many races as an all-rounder, the issue of potential overload due to the busy racing calendar quickly arose. Schwartz disputed this thesis. “The calendar is tight, but I was mentally and physically present.” There were “unfortunate circumstances” that led to the injury. (RAM/CDA)
“Internet nerd. Avid student. Zombie guru. Tv enthusiast. Coffee advocate. Social media expert. Music geek. Professional food maven. Thinker. Troublemaker.”
More Stories
News from skiing – The next resignation in the German speed team: Verstel also resigns – Sports
Skistar will not travel to the World Cup in the USA and Canada
India vs England Test series: dates, start time in UK and how to watch it all on TV