ATP Finals in Turin – Zverev defeats Djokovic and challenges Medvedev in the final

Alexander Zverev defeated Novak Djokovic in the ATP Finals 7:6 (7:4), 4:6 and 6:3 and is in the final.

The contender for Sunday’s final (5:05pm live on SRF) is defending champion Daniil Medvedev.

The Russian beat 6:4, 6:2 over Norway’s Casper Ruud (ATP 8) in today’s first semi-final.

Novak Djokovic’s disastrous match at the start of the third set came with the decision: the Serbian world number one, gaining momentum from the middle of the second set, awarded Aleksandar Zverev (ATP 3) the match for 3-1 with 4 unintended fouls.

The German Olympic champion could not be denied this lead in a high-profile, uphill duel – although he had to shiver again with a score of 4: 2 and block the break of the ball. After two and a half hours, he used his first match point for a fourth victory in the eleventh duel with the Serbian.

Federer remains the record winner

Zverev’s win should also make Roger Federer happy. Djokovic, who last won the tournament in 2015, has to wait for his sixth win in the end-of-season tournament. The Swiss remains the only record winner of the ATP Finals.

Medvedev does not give Rudd a chance

In the title fight in 2021, Zverev will now duel with Daniil Medvedev. The Russian had lived up to his role as favorite in today’s first semi-final and easily defeated Casper Rudd 6:4, 6:2. Medvedev didn’t have to give his opponent from Norway a break during the whole match. Rudd of Russia usually didn’t give any special chance on the long rallies.

You can follow the ATP Finals between Daniil Medvedev and Alexander Zverev on Sunday from 5:05pm live on SRF Info and in live broadcast using a tape in the SRF Sport app.

Medvedev’s advantage

For Medvedev, this was the ninth consecutive victory in the ATP Finals. Last year’s winner met Zverev in the group stage and defeated the Germans in 3 groups. In any case, it seems that Medvedev was an easy candidate in the final: the world number two has won in the last 5 head-to-head matches.

Medvedev now has 9 consecutive victories in the finals. If he adds 10th, he is successfully defending his title – which he won in London the previous year. Something Djokovic last achieved 6 years ago.