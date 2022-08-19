sport

Cycling news – Karapaz becomes Besiger-Bigham teammate with world record – Sport

August 19, 2022
Eileen Curry
Cycling news – Karapaz becomes Besiger-Bigham teammate with world record – Sport – SRF


Skip to content

  1. Sports

  2. wheel

  3. current article

Contents

Caption:

New to the EF Education-EasyPost . team

Richard Karabaz.

Keystone / EPA / Darek Delmanowicz

Carabaz joins Besiger

Olympic Champion Richard Karapaz becomes Stefan Bisiger’s new teammate on the EF Education-EasyPost team. This was announced by the USA race team a few hours before the start of the Vuelta 77. The 29-year-old Ecuadorean had traveled to Ineos-Grenadiers for the past two years. In 2021, among others, he won the Olympic gold medal in the road race in Tokyo and finished third in the Tour de France. Two years earlier, the climbing specialist was the first rider in his country to win the Giro d’Italia.

Daniel Bigham breaks the world record

Britain’s Daniel Bigham sets a new record for the Gration watch. The 31-year-old traveled 55,548 kilometers on the indoor track, nearly 500 meters more than Belgian Victor Campanaerts three years ago. On April 16, 2019, Campinarts traveled 55,089 km in one hour in Aguascalientes, Mexico.



  1. Sports

  2. wheel

  3. current article

Most Read Articles

Scroll left


Scroll to the right





existing

Contact points

See also  Figure skating prodigy Camila Valeeva cries after CAS verdict

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.