Caption: New to the EF Education-EasyPost . team

Richard Karabaz.

Keystone / EPA / Darek Delmanowicz



Carabaz joins Besiger

Olympic Champion Richard Karapaz becomes Stefan Bisiger’s new teammate on the EF Education-EasyPost team. This was announced by the USA race team a few hours before the start of the Vuelta 77. The 29-year-old Ecuadorean had traveled to Ineos-Grenadiers for the past two years. In 2021, among others, he won the Olympic gold medal in the road race in Tokyo and finished third in the Tour de France. Two years earlier, the climbing specialist was the first rider in his country to win the Giro d’Italia.

Daniel Bigham breaks the world record

Britain’s Daniel Bigham sets a new record for the Gration watch. The 31-year-old traveled 55,548 kilometers on the indoor track, nearly 500 meters more than Belgian Victor Campanaerts three years ago. On April 16, 2019, Campinarts traveled 55,089 km in one hour in Aguascalientes, Mexico.



