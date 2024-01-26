Important Announcement: The United States Wants to Go to the Olympics with “Sports Stars.”

The US Basketball Association has named several stars to the preliminary squad for the Paris Olympics. The 41 players nominated include LeBron James and Anthony Davis of the Los Angeles Lakers, Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors, Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers, and Kevin Durant of the Phoenix Suns.

Before the Summer Games begin on July 26, the team will be reduced to twelve players. The team is coached by Warriors coach Steve Kerr, and is assisted by Tyrone Lue (Los Angeles Clippers) and Erik Spoelstra (Miami Heat).

The United States wants to go to the Olympics with many “sports stars.”

“The United States has amazing basketball talent, and I am thrilled that so many of our sports stars have expressed interest in representing our country at the 2024 Summer Olympics,” said Grant Hill, executive director of the federation.

You may also be interested in: 'Trend-setting weeks': European Cup becomes test for horoscopes

In the summer, the United States prepares for the Olympics with three trial matches. The match begins in Las Vegas against Canada on July 10, before the squad plays ten days later in London against South Sudan and on July 22 against world champion Germany. The United States won the gold medal at the last Games in Tokyo. (Jeh/Sayyid)