Big departure: “I can explain it”: Klopp will only be Liverpool coach until the end of the season

– “I can explain it”: Klopp will only be Liverpool coach until the end of the season The famous coach has had enough: he will resign as coach of the Premier League leaders in the summer.

Coach Jurgen Klopp will leave Liverpool after the end of the current season. The 56-year-old and Premier League leader made the announcement on Friday. Klopp's contract with the Reds actually extends until mid-2026. Klopp took over as Liverpool coach in October 2015 and helped the club achieve new sporting success in the following years.

“I understand that this is a shock to many people the moment they hear it for the first time, but I can explain it,” Klopp said in a club statement. He loves the club, the city, the fans, the team and its staff. “But the fact that I am still making this decision shows you that I am convinced that I have to make it,” Klopp added.

The fan favorite explained that he was losing his strength. He remains in good shape for now, but: “I know I can't do this job over and over again.” He owes everyone the truth. “And this is the truth,” Klopp said.

Rumors about the national team

Klopp won the Champions League with Liverpool in 2019 and the English Championship again in 2020 after a long break. The Reds currently lead the Premier League table by five points over defending champions Manchester City, but have also played one game more.

The former Dortmund coach has been repeatedly referred to recently as the coach of the German national team. When signing Julian Nagelsmann, who will take charge of the national team for the European Championship on home soil, Klopp said back in September that he was not currently available for the position.

Klopp began his coaching career at Mainz in 2001 after his professional career and led the club to the German League. Seven years later he moved to Borussia Dortmund and won the German Cup twice and won the German Cup once with Dortmund. He also left his position in Westphalia after seven years in office.

