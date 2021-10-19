Flash news from Tages | leichtathletik.de

19.10.2021



Hammer Throw Talent Camp Application Open

This year we are looking for hammer throwers between the ages of 13 and 15 for talent camp. As part of the “Joy of Athletics” funding project, they have the opportunity to improve their technical skills under the guidance of DLV National Coach Ron Hermann Hütcher along with their coaches. The camp will take place from 3 to 5 December in Kienbaum. The basic requirements are good coordination and physical fitness, a sense of rhythm and inflection as well as enthusiasm for discipline. The application is sent by email to Ron Hermann Hütcher and includes a video of no more than three minutes (with an introduction and demo of the hammer throw) and a profile (personal data and sports data). The application deadline is November 3rd.

Live broadcast from Kienbaum with Lauren Seagrave’s lecture

On 30/31. The Sprint Instructor Training Course takes place in Kienbaum in October. Guest as keynote speaker: American Lauren Seagrave, who has led his subjects to numerous Olympic and World Cup medals. The event is already fully booked. Due to high demand, DLV will broadcast Lauren Seagrave’s lecture on “Special Enemy Technical Training” live. The number of participants for the stream, which begins October 30 at 11 a.m. and lasts about two hours, is limited to 200 people. Registration is possible even shortly before the start of the event, provided there are free places available. to sign up.

Damien Warner dares to set a world record

Decathlon World Champion Damien Warner (Canada) believes he can improve even more after his Olympic flip with a championship record of 9,018 points. Technically, there is still room for improvement in many disciplines. In addition, he still lacks a world title. The world record is currently held by Frenchman Kevin Mayer with 9126 points. “When my coach and I started this decathlon, that was the case [der Weltrekord] One of the things we talked about. It’s one of the things I think I can still achieve,” he told Reuters. eme / aj

Usain Bolt relies on Andre de Grasse

For world record holder Usain Bolt, Canadian sprinter Andre de Grasse is the man to be defeated in the coming years: “Andre de Grasse is more consistent, every time he is in good shape he is on the podium. If he continues, he is quoted by Reuters news service of the Jamaican as saying. That way, he’ll be the one to be on the bill, or he’ll be the one to get hit. “With everyone it was ups and downs, here’s a victory, there’s a defeat.” eme / aj

Recognition of top athletes at the end of their careers

Nearly 30 top German athletes, including hurdler Pamela Dotkiewicz-Emerich, 400-meter hurdles specialist Jackie Baumann and Paralympic javelin runner-up Matthias Meister, will discover a special interest in the sport after her competitive athletic career ends on October 23. Dusseldorf city. As part of the ‘Young Athletes: Best of the Year’ honour, Deutsche Sporthilfe in association with the DFL Foundation has recognized outstanding achievements under the slogan ‘THANK YOU 2021’.

DOSB’s ‘open letter’: a plea for the return of sport

Before the coalition negotiations began, the German Football Association (DOSB) appealed to the three parties involved, the Social Democratic Party, the Alliance 90/Greens and the Free Democratic Party, to promote sport in Germany. In an “open letter”, among others, on behalf of those who play sports, he called for sustainable investments in sports facilities and swimming pools, to promote children’s and youth sports, support for 90,000 sports clubs and respect the commitment of eight million volunteers. In addition, the tire conditions for top athletes must be improved. “Make it clear that performance pays off,” requires DOSB. “Sports need your support!” dpa

