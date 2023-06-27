New hobbies have a rejuvenating effect – a spectrum of science

Translation is off



Have you always dreamed of learning a musical instrument, learning a foreign language or taking a dance class? But you’re afraid you might be too old for that? This should not be an obstacle. As a research group led by neuroscientist Rachel Wu of the University of California, Riverside reports in the journal »Aging and mental health«I mentioned, that learning at an advanced age is not only possible, but improves general cognitive abilities to such an extent that they match those of young students again.

The team conducted experiments on more than 30 people, who averaged into their late 60s, and showed typical age signs of cognitive decline, such as attention and memory, but no significant cognitive impairments. At first, they completed cognitive tests on executive functions such as attention and short- and long-term memory. Then, for at least 15 hours a week for three months, partly in the classroom, partly on their own at home, they learned three new skills of their choice, such as language, drawing, photography, or using a digital tablet.

The result: cognitive functions improved in all of them, even in many of them by a factor of two or three. This wasn’t just true for the first three months – the benefits persisted when tested again at six months and one year. For many people, performance has increased even after they stop exercising.