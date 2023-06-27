science

New hobbies have a rejuvenating effect – a spectrum of science

June 28, 2023
Faye Stephens

Have you always dreamed of learning a musical instrument, learning a foreign language or taking a dance class? But you’re afraid you might be too old for that? This should not be an obstacle. As a research group led by neuroscientist Rachel Wu of the University of California, Riverside reports in the journal »Aging and mental health«I mentioned, that learning at an advanced age is not only possible, but improves general cognitive abilities to such an extent that they match those of young students again.

