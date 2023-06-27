How to treat bio potassium

Potassium is one of the vital minerals that maintain body balance. The electrolyte regulates the salt and water balance in the body and ensures the smooth transmission of stimuli to the nerves and muscles. Potassium deficiency It can have serious consequences for the body. However, if you pay attention to a few things, you can protect yourself well.

Symptoms of potassium deficiency

The most well-known symptoms of potassium deficiency include irregular heartbeat, convulsions, fatigue, and problems concentrating. in addition to Digestive problems Occur with potassium deficiency. If you have heart problems, you should focus a lot on potassium, because potassium also strengthens the heart muscle. People who sweat excessively, drink a lot of alcohol, or eat large amounts of salt are very susceptible to potassium deficiency. People with bulimia often suffer from a potassium deficiency, because frequent vomiting causes the body to lose potassium along with many other nutrients. People who don’t drink enough or take diuretic medications are also at risk.

Prevent potassium deficiency

If you suspect that you have a potassium deficiency, you should not resort to nutritional supplements first, but consult your family doctor for advice. Also, excess potassium is not good for the body and can lead to other symptoms. Normally, excess potassium is simply excreted by the kidneys and urine, but if there is a problem with the kidneys, potassium toxicity can occur.

However, it is easy to get enough potassium without taking any supplements. First of all, it is important to drink a lot. Mineral water is best for this. In addition, in fruits, such as bananas, dried fruits and avocado They contain a lot of potassium, which the body can easily absorb. Vegetables, whole grain products, mushrooms and various nuts also provide the necessary amount of potassium. If you are unsure despite a high-potassium diet, check with your doctor.