New type of depression discovered – Frequently used medications are significantly less effective

Through a large-scale study, researchers at Stanford University have gained new insights into a previously unknown subtype of depression.

Stanford – It’s a discovery that makes you sit up and take notice. Stanford University researchers have discovered a new type of depression. It affected 27 percent of the subjects they examined. The findings also indicated that this type of depression, which the researchers called “cognitive biotype,” could not be effectively treated with commonly prescribed antidepressants.

Now researchers have discovered a new type of depression. (icon image) © Karl-Josef Hildenbrand / dpa / Illustration

Discovery of a new form of depression – examining the effect of antidepressants

The scientists published their study in JAMA Network Open. The most important key data of the study at a glance:

Study size : 1008 patients with major depression who had not previously been treated with medication. A total of 712 people participated in the study to the end.

: 1008 patients with major depression who had not previously been treated with medication. A total of 712 people participated in the study to the end. study design Before starting the study, subjects completed cognitive tests, and their symptoms, physical and functional neuroimaging were examined. For eight weeks, patients who were divided into groups received one of three commonly prescribed antidepressants on a regular basis. Then I ran the tests again.

Before starting the study, subjects completed cognitive tests, and their symptoms, physical and functional neuroimaging were examined. For eight weeks, patients who were divided into groups received one of three commonly prescribed antidepressants on a regular basis. Then I ran the tests again. Study result: the so-called Cognitive Biotype It affected 27 percent of the people screened. This type of depression responds “poorly to standard antidepressants”. Affected people usually show similar symptoms.

New depression category: Symptoms vary

Researchers have also found that people who fall into this subtype suffer from depression, some of which showed very similar symptoms that differed from those of other species. They were more likely to have signs such as cognitive slowing and restlessness, poor cognitive function (cognitive dysfunction) on behavioral tests, and decreased activity in certain regions of the frontal brain, according to the study.

Editor’s note The information in this article does not replace a visit to your doctor. Only experts can make the correct diagnosis and start appropriate treatment. If you or someone you know is experiencing an existential life crisis or depression, please contact our telephone counseling service at: 0800-1110111. Help for depression and other psychological emergencies is also available at www.deutsche-depressionshilfe.de.

One thing is clear to the scientists: There is a lot of research to be done. “I regularly experience the suffering, the loss of hope, and the increase in suicidality that occurs when people go through our trial-and-error process,” he says Laura Hack, lead author of the study Adding, “And that’s because we started with medications that had the same mechanism of action for all people with depression, albeit Depression is completely heterogeneous We are. I think this study can help change that.”

In their study, the researchers emphasized that people with this subtype could particularly benefit from therapies that specifically target cognitive dysfunction. The researchers suggest that behavioral measurements and neuroimaging can help diagnose biotypes of depression and lead to better treatment. (slow)