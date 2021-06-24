New grave discovered in a former Aboriginal boarding school in Canada – kath.ch

In Canada, several graves have again been discovered on the site of a former Catholic boarding school for Aboriginal children. He was sought by representatives of the so-called First Nations.

(Wednesday evening local time) according to state broadcaster CBC, investigators have found the remains of hundreds of dead in unmarked graves on the property of the former Marival Indian Residential School in the central Canadian province of Saskatchewan. . The Sovereign First Nations Federation (FSIN) reported the largest number of such discoveries in Canada to date.

use of ground radar

The Marieval Indian Residential School ran 140 kilometers east of the provincial capital Regina from 1899 to 1997 in the area now inhabited by the Koes ethnic group. She seized the school cemetery from the Catholic Church in the 1970s. At the beginning of June, representatives of the so-called First Nation began to search for previously unknown graves using ground-penetrating radar.

Introducing Christian Civilization

This is the second major tomb to be discovered within a month. At the end of May, the remains of 215 children were discovered at the site of a former Catholic boarding school near the small town of Kamloops in western Canada. Sons and daughters of indigenous families were often forced to stay in institutions like this to introduce them to “Christian Civilization” on behalf of the Canadian state. (kna)