Germany vs Great Britain on TV, live stream and video Tennisnet.com

Germany Meets in the 2021 Davis Cup quarter-finals Great Britain. The duel is scheduled for 4:00 pm, and it will be shown live on TV and broadcast on ServusTV. Here you can find the live indicator of the game.

Last modified: November 30, 2021 at 10:03 am

Can Kevin Krawetz, Tim Potts & Company also chant against Great Britain?

There was a lot of emotion – twice in a row – for the German team in the Davis Cup this weekend at the start of this year’s Davis Cup Finals. Team boss Michael Coleman’s men beat both Serbia and Austria 2-1 in a double decision – thus managing to score the group win in Innsbruck.

He is in front of the Germans on Tuesday in the quarter-final against Great Britain. The British also won their preliminary group with two wins 2-1, leaving France and the Czech Republic behind. In terms of line-up, however, no surprise should be expected from Great Britain, and the Cameron Norrie and Skupski/Salisbury duo appear to be tuned in, but Dan Evans is swaying a bit after a performance that could be improved. Jan-Lennard Struve, Dominique Kupffer and Krawetz/Potts appeared in their previous matches with the Black, Red and Gold in Germany.

Germany vs Great Britain – Where is it live

