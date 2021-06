Rimini (dpa) – German volleyball players have lost the hoped-for sense of achievement in the Nations League.

One day after the 0:3 net match against Olympic hosts Japan, national coach Andrea Gianni’s team surprisingly lost 3-0 to Canada (17:25, 24:26, 21:25).

For the Germans, this was the seventh defeat in the Eleventh League of Nations duel. At the penultimate weekend of the tournament, Gianni’s team is waiting for a duel with world champion Poland to former national coach Vital Heinen.