Unconfirmed earthquake: 0.9 miles west of Lewiston, Androscoggin County, Maine, USA, on Thursday, June 24, 2021 at 8:45 p.m. GMT

Earthquake status: highly uncertain

This record is not from a real earthquake, because there is no officially confirmed earthquake that matches the user reports we have received for the reported event closely enough.

In most cases, this event likely reflects something else that caused the vibration, such as an explosion (typical of mining areas), a sonic boom, traffic, weather, or some other human or natural cause.

Initial report below:

Although our monitoring service initially detected network activity typical of an earthquake, there was no confirmation from any national or international seismological agency. For this reason, it is highly unlikely that it was caused by an earthquake.

24. June. 20:56 UTC: First message: VolcanoDiscovery 11 minutes later.

I felt it I didn’t feel it Date and time (UTC): Jun 24, 2021 20:45:50 UTC –

Size: Unknown Epicenter depth: 10.0 km

Geographical epicenter. Latitude/Longitude: 44.09951°N/70.23267°W (Androscogen, Maine, US) Primary data source: volcano discovery

Share your experience and report the earthquake! Other users would love to know!

Previous earthquakes in the same area since 1900

December 24 1940 13:43 | 5.6 | 8 km / 5 miles | 81 years ago | 87 km / 54 miles | 20 miles northeast of Moltonboro, Carroll County, New Hampshire, USA

December 20 1940 07:27 | 5.3 | 10km / 6.2mi | 81 years ago | 94km / 59mi | 13.2 km from N of Moultonborough, Carroll County, New Hampshire, USA الولايات

Jun 15 1973 01:09 | 4.8 | 12 km / 7.5 miles | 48 years ago | 146 km / 90 miles | 78 km E of Sherbrooke, Estrie, Quebec, Canada

January 19 1982 00:14 | 4.5 | 8 km / 5 miles | 39 years ago | 128 km / 80 miles | 11 miles west of Laconia, Belknap County, New Hampshire, USA

December 28, 1947 19:58 | 4.5 | unknown | 74 years ago | 143 km / 89 miles | 29 miles northeast of Wellington, Piscates County, Maine, USA

April 26, 1957 11:40 | 4.4 | 5 km / 3.1 miles | 64 years ago | 63km / 39mi | Cumberland County, 12 km S of Portland, Maine, USA

Jul 15 1905 10:10 | 4.4 | unknown | 116 years ago | 41 km / 26 miles | 2.1 km SW of Augusta, Kennebec County, Maine, USA

May 29 1983 05:45 | 4.2 | 1.8 km / 1.1 mi | 38 years ago | 47km / 29mi | Oxford County, 29 miles north of Auburn, Androscoggin County, Maine, USA

August 21, 1918 04:11 | 4.2 | unknown | 103 years ago | 24 km / 15 miles | 3.8 miles southeast of Norway, Oxford County, Maine, USA

October 16, 2012 23:12 | 4.0 | 6.6 km / 4.1 miles | 9 years ago | 67km / 41mi | 13.5 km SW of Buxton, York County, Maine, USA

October 09, 1925 13:55 | 4.0 | unknown | 96 years ago | 83km / 51mi | 2.1 km NE of Ossipee, Carroll County, New Hampshire, USA

July 29, 2020 07:10 | 2.6 | 5 km / 3.1 miles | 47 weeks ago | 37km / 23mi | Lincoln County, 5 km south of Richmond, Sagadahoek County, Maine, USA

September 24, 2020 16:33 | 2.3 | 5 km / 3.1 miles | 39 weeks ago | 49km / 31mi | 9.5 miles west of Paris, Oxford County, Maine, USA

July 29, 2020 07:10 | 2.2 | 5 km / 3.1 miles | 47 weeks ago | 36km / 23mi | 6.6 km N of North Bath, Sagadahoc County, Maine, USA

July 04, 2020 06:23 | 2.1 | 4.5 km / 2.8 miles | 51 weeks ago | 41 km / 25 miles | 9.5 miles west of Norway, Oxford County, Maine, USA

