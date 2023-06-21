Near-Earth asteroids today: What asteroids are moving near Earth?

Today, 5 asteroids reach the closest point in their orbit. An overview of the largest asteroids currently near Earth.

What are the asteroids close to Earth today? Image: Adobe Stock/Matthieu

NASA is currently aware of the existence of more than 1.1 million asteroids. Thousands more are discovered each month. Particular attention is paid to the so-called near-Earth asteroids, which do not move around the Sun like most asteroids in the asteroid belt, but approach the Earth’s orbit and thus can also become dangerous to Earth. This article gives you an overview of all the near-Earth asteroids that pass the closest point in their orbit today.

On Wednesday, June 21, 2023, a total of 5 asteroids will reach their closest station during the day.

The largest asteroids close to Earth today

(2018 NN) With an estimated diameter of 228 to 511 meters, it is currently the largest near-Earth asteroid. (2018 NN) reached its closest approach to Earth today at 10:37 p.m. It is the second largest near-Earth asteroid (2023 KC4) Its estimated diameter ranges from 217 to 484 metres. (2015 FY35) Today it ranks third among the largest near-Earth asteroids (66m-148m).

This asteroid is particularly close to Earth today

The closest thing to Earth today is an asteroid (2023 HF1). It will approach our planet at 5:10 pm at a distance of 4.8 million km.

The asteroid closest to us so far without hitting Earth was “(2020 QG).” On August 16, 2020, it flew over the Earth at a speed of about 44,000 km/h, just 3,000 km away. Coming from the direction of the sun, experts didn’t see it coming: It was spotted just 6 hours after it flew by. It probably wouldn’t have caused much damage on the ground even if it had crashed. Due to its small size, only 3 to 6 meters in diameter, it is assumed that it would have burned up in the atmosphere if it had come close.

potentially dangerous asteroids

Potentially hazardous asteroids are those that are closer to Earth than 0.05 AU (about 7.5 million km) and have an absolute brightness of 22 mag or less. It is therefore considered large enough (at least about 140 meters in diameter) to cause significant damage in the event of a collision. About 20 percent of near-Earth asteroids are classified as hazardous.

There are no potentially dangerous asteroids near Earth today.

2 near-earth orbit cruisers

Asteroids that cross Earth’s orbit are also called orbit cruisers. Asteroids of the near-Earth type Apollo Crossing the Earth’s orbit from the outside, asteroids of the near-Earth type I come Crossing the Earth’s orbit from the inside. Today, a total of 2 Earth orbit cruisers are approaching our planet.

Apollo asteroids near Earth today: “(2023 HF1)”, “(2023 KC4)”

Asteroids of the Amur and Atera types do not cross Earth’s orbit. While it is difficult to detect AteraAsteroids move entirely within Earth’s orbit, and are approaching asteroids Cupid Earth’s orbit from the outside.

Today’s near-Earth asteroids: “(2015 FY35)”, “(2016 NS16)”, “(2018 NN)”

All near-Earth asteroids today at a glance

family name distance measuring Speed He writes A date close to Earth (2023 HF1) 4.8 million km 44-98 AD 15,727 km / h Apollo 06/21/2023 at 5:10 p.m (2023 KC4) 36.5 million km 217-484 AD 82,629 km / h Apollo 06/21/2023 at 01:09 AM (2018 NN) 53.6 million km 228-511 AD 18189 km / h Cupid 6/21/2023 at 10:37 PM (2016-NS16) 53.6 million km 61 – 136 AD 63,662 km / h Cupid 06/21/2023 at 10:25 a.m (2015 Fiscal Year 35) 57.1 million km 66 – 148 AD 58,955 km / h Cupid 06/21/2023 at 11:57 PM

+++ Editorial note: This text was automatically generated based on current data from NASA. If you have any comments or questions, please contact [email protected]. +++

He follows News.de already in Facebook And Youtube? Here you will find the latest news, the latest videos and the editors’ direct line. To keep up with all the news about astronomy and space travel, we also recommend Astro and the space news ticker on twitter.

ROJ / news.de