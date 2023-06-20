Leica is now releasing the SL2 in silver and in two camera lens combinations | technology

Leica now offers the SL2 full-frame mirrorless camera in silver, a version reminiscent of the classic design of the silver Leica M and Leica R classics. The Silver variant of the SL2 can be identified by its silver anodized top cover and base plate as well as a black leatherette cover. The latter is compatible with the Leica M11 leather cover.

Technically, the silver Leica SL2 watch matches the black Series model. Highlights include a 47MP CMOS sensor with HDR and image stabilization, a sensitivity range up to ISO 50,000, an electronic viewfinder with 5.76 million pixels, and a 3.2-inch 2.1MP touchscreen. The Maestro III processor enables image sequences at full resolution at ten frames per second with the focal-plane shutter or 20 frames per second with the electronic shutter, and exposure times up to 1/40,000 second. 5-axis image stabilization (IBIS) compensates by up to 5.5 stops. Using Sensor Shift technology, the camera can take up to eight consecutive shots in Multishot mode on a tripod, shifting the sensor in half-pixel increments between each shot. This creates images with a resolution of up to 187 megapixels.

The video function enables 4K video recordings with 10-bit 4:2:2 and other existing formats.

Photo and video recordings can be played back remotely via the Leica PHOTOS app and transferred via Bluetooth or Wi-Fi.

The Leica SL2 is available in silver for €7,100 (RRP).

In addition, Leica offers the following two groupsets to match the shape of the new design: Leica SL2 with Vario-Elmarit-SL 1: 2.8/24-70 ASPH. For 9100 euros and Leica SL2 with classic Noctilux-M 50 f/1.2 ASPH. Including the ML adapter for 13,890 euros.

