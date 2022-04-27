NASA’s Osiris-Rex probe is set to explore other asteroids

And the US space agency NASA said that the mission of the probe, which is currently on its way to Earth with a sample of Bennu, will be extended for at least nine years. The mission, then called “Osiris-Apex”, should be directed into orbit around Apophis after the previous plan was completed. According to calculations, an asteroid with a diameter of about 370 meters will fly at a distance of about 32,000 km from Earth in 2029, and therefore it can be studied closely for the first time.

“Osiris-Rex” was the first American rocket in space history to take a sample from an asteroid in 2020. The Bennu sample is scheduled to deliver the probe to Earth in September 2023. “Osiris Rex” (abbreviation: Origins, Spectral Interpretation, Resource Identification, Security-Regolith Explorer) in September 2016 from Cape Canaveral Spaceport and arrived at Bennu about two years later.

In addition to “Osiris-Rex”, NASA has also expanded the missions of six other missions: the “Mars Odyssey”, “Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter”, “Maven”, “Curiosity” and “InSight”, the Lunar probe. Orbital Reconnaissance Vehicle and the New Horizons mission originally sent to Pluto.