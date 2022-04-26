The Switch versions of Sonic 1 and 2 are as safe as SEGA’s plans to erase classic games

with the release of Sonic Origins Coming this summer, it will be the first time in a long time Long The time when all the great and playable classic Mega Drive / Genesis Sonic games come together in one collection. So it’s no surprise that Sega announced that it will be removing several versions of the classic Sonic games on May 20.

However, don’t panic if you are a Switch owner. Both sonic the hedgehog and the consequence The SEGA AGES editions are safe, as is the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pass edition of Sonic the Hedgehog 2.

This news was distributed to several people in a press release and in turn was shared on Twitter by Eurogamer Managing Editor Matthew Reynolds:

SEGA announced today that the company will be removing digital versions of the indie titles featured in the upcoming game Sonic Origins on May 20, 2022. These include Sonic the Hedgehog 1 and 2, Sonic 3 & Knuckles, and Sonic CD. There are two exceptions – Sonic the Hedgehog 1 and 2 will continue to run on Nintendo Switch via SEGA AGES, and Sonic the Hedgehog 2 will continue to run on Nintendo Switch Online+ via Sega Genesis.

It’s not uncommon for things like this to happen when classics are repackaged and re-released, but it does mean that the age-old argument for keeping games has reignited — and for good reason.

It is not clear which copies of this write-off will Effect; Will people still be able to download Christian Whiteheads – one of the main minds behind it sonic mania – Sonic versions 1, 2 and Audio CD? Or are the 3DS versions of M2 by sonic the hedgehog And sound 2 Can they be removed before the 3DS online store closes next year? We’re at least happy that Switch owners can still access these games, but it’s no doubt disappointing for those who want games on other platforms.