More and more people with Covid subline JN.1. Infected – here's what you need to know

More and more people are becoming infected with the JN.1 coronavirus variant. But there are ways to protect yourself, your family, and the community during the holidays.

With the Christmas season and the cold winter months in the Northern Hemisphere upon us, it's coronavirus time again. In fact, the coronavirus has never left us.

“The holiday season, when many people travel, is likely an additional factor in the transmission of Covid-19,” says Rajib Dasgupta, an epidemiologist at Jawaharlal Nehru University in India.

The variant of primary interest is now JN.1. It is a subvariant of Omicron – one of the most common forms of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19.

The number of JN.1 infections is increasing in many countries. However, the overall risk to the population is assessed as low. Current vaccines continue to provide protection, according to a recent statement from the World Health Organization.

Where are coronavirus infection rates high?

There has been an increase in hospitalizations in Germany due to COVID-19 cases linked to the JN.1 sublineage. According to official statistics, 302,100 people in Germany were infected with the JN.1 virus as of December 20, an increase of 195,000 cases compared to November 20 and 110,000 cases compared to October 20 this year.

Dasgupta noted that India is also witnessing a rise in cases, especially in the states of Kerala and Karnataka, where authorities have intensified surveillance of the disease and advised people to take appropriate measures.

Ziad Al Ali, a public health expert at Washington University in St. Louis, said the disease is not limited to Germany and India.

“The situation is becoming more worrying. [JN.1] “This seems to be spreading almost everywhere in the world,” Al Ali said. “In Singapore the numbers are really high. Cases and hospitalizations are also increasing in the United States.”

How are Coronavirus (COVID-19) infections recorded?

Actual COVID-19 infection rates are likely higher than those reported due to a lack of widespread testing.

Most countries stopped systematically reporting Covid-19 test results in late 2022 or early 2023, and fewer people are now being tested anyway. Therefore, it is difficult to determine the true rates of COVID-19 disease around the world.

The main source of data now is wastewater monitoring. “It is not a perfect method, but it is a very good indicator of the extent of the spread of the virus in each community,” Al-Ali said. While this wastewater monitoring cannot test individual infection rates of COVID-19 or indicate who is infected, public health experts can use this data to track viral load and predict the overall level of risk.