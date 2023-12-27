December 27, 2023

NASA detects signs of life on Saturn's moon Enceladus

Faye Stephens December 27, 2023 2 min read

Saturn's icy moon Enceladus, captured by Cassini's camera
NASA/JPL-Caltech/Space Science Institute

Scientists examined data from NASA's Cassini mission and found several signs of possible life on Saturn's icy moon Enceladus.

They found a large amount of chemical energy on the Moon and a source of chemical energy in the vicinity of Enceladus.

The researchers also discovered hydrogen cyanide, which is important for the formation of amino acids.

During one mission, NASA found signs that life is possible on Saturn's icy moon Enceladus. Researchers have discovered hydrogen cyanide like this in photos Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) NASA reported. Blue acid is important for the emergence of life on the planet.

Researchers have found several indications that life is possible on Enceladus

On June 28, 2007, NASA's Cassini spacecraft captured an image of the icy moon Enceladus on NASA's Cassini mission. During the mission, Cassini used ion and neutral mass spectrometers to examine ions, ice grains and gas around Saturn. Scientists evaluated the data. They discovered the presence of a large amount of chemical energy inside the moon Enceladus. This is crucial for the reproduction and maintenance of life, JPL explains.

In addition, researchers believe that there is a source of chemical energy in the moon's ocean, hidden under an icy crust. This contains organic compounds that are considered “fuel for living organisms” on Earth, according to the JPL press release.

See also  Schweitzer develops James Webb Telescope with: 'Opens a unique window into the universe'

Jonah Peter is a graduate student at Harvard University. He is part of the research team surrounding the mission and the author of the book Stady. “Not only does Enceladus appear to meet the basic requirements for habitation, but we now also have an idea of ​​how complex biomolecules form there and what kind of chemical metabolic pathways could play a role in this,” he says of the results. ”

Evidence of cyanide has also been found on the icy moon Enceladus. “The discovery of hydrogen cyanide was particularly exciting because it represents the starting point for most theories about the origin of life,” Peter explains. JPL explains that organisms on Earth need molecules to live from which amino acids can be formed. Hydrocyanic acid is one of the most important molecules.

It is unclear whether there is actually life on Saturn's icy moon Enceladus. “There are many potential pieces of the puzzle that can be put together when trying to map observed data,” Jonah Peter of JPL was quoted as saying. However, the work shows chemical pathways for life, and they can now be tested in the laboratory, the R&D lab writes.

Doctor of Medicine

