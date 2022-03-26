science

The Konger Ice Shelf has collapsed in East Antarctica

March 26, 2022
Faye Stephens

In East Antarctica, which is considered relatively unaffected by climate change, an ice shelf nearly half the size of the Saarland has collapsed. Satellite images show that the Konger Ice Shelf, anchored between the mainland and Bowman Island about 50 kilometers away, broke off around March 15. The ice platform was in an area that was almost simultaneously affected by a severe heat wave that caused temperatures to up to 30°C It is usual for that time of year. The ice shelf was very small at only 1,200 square kilometers, but its loss is the largest ice platform collapse since the Larsen B Ice Shelf collapse in 2002.

