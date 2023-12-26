Little Stage 103: Full Moon Talk: Star Trek Utopia

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7 pm

Office Borsig11, Flurstraße 10, 44145 Dortmund / Online

On December 27, 2023, the last full moon of the year, the full moon's conversation will travel to the endless expanses of space. Several light-years from Earth, it traverses galaxies that no human has ever seen before.

on him Homepage Uri Bulbul lets it rip, philosophically and literary. In “Lost in Space – A Space Odyssey 2023” there is an astronautics spaceflight at x times warp speed to the UTOPIA star system, about which he writes:

“An astronaut tries to reach the utopia of the star system with the help of philosophy in an intellectual journey against all natural laws, against all economics, sociology, political science and psychology. It is not known how many light years away Utopia is from Earth because it has not been discovered astronomically.

In an unknown galaxy, after passing through a few black holes, you can land on utopia if you can break through the space-time continuum, and, taking the fourth dimension as the base for space-time, move to the next dimensions at three times the speed of light, catapulting.”

Of course you can only talk about the “catapult” metaphorically. Trekis might say: There must be a projector! Yes, it cannot be contradicted, even if a beam in space could molecularly dissolve you like hot tea dissolves sugar, in “Lost in Space – A Thought Space Odyssey” I sweeten the atmosphere of the world text with my molecules.”

It is impossible to make such a trip alone. No one knows how, but Ori has found a real Star Trek expert with whom he can bring the warp drive under the full moon: Oliver Tentelot's Will Riker, Tasha Yar, Geordi LaForge, Worf, Captain Kirk, Pavel Chekov, Hikaru Sulu and the Master. .Spock in one person!

Held monthly on the full moon, The Full Moon Talk is a reading, conversation and music session with Uri Bülbül and guests. In Essen, accompanied by his dog Diego, the philosopher and writer reads, talks and reflects on topics of culture, politics and wisdom.

Submission is free. The event will also be broadcast live:

https://www.facebook.com/watch/ChancinRaum103

