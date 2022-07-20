© Alex Boersma (details) Beach leave of vertebrates | Late Devonian (about 360 to 380 million years ago) finned fish live in shallow waters near shore. in the center of the picture Qikiqtania Wakei He was seen, including his older relative Pink Tiktaalik (Clarification).

smallest Q: wiki However, the attempt appears to have stalled, Stewart and his team wrote. Although it also showed some adaptations to look above the waterline and move towards the shore, such as a flat head with eyes above and fleshy fins. However, the well-preserved humerus (“humerus”) does not reveal any attachment points for the strong muscles that were necessary to move on the ground. This bone is also curved and therefore not very suitable for lifting and support. Probably Q: wiki Scientists wrote that its pectoral fins are mainly used for rowing in the water.

Q: wiki And the rosary Both belong to the so-called tetrapods – the group from which terrestrial vertebrates arose. but while you rosary He was getting ready to climb the bank Q: wiki Apparently it remained in the wet element, so that its pectoral fins did not express any support function.

The researchers write that terrestrial vertebrates are often presented as evolving in a straight line, connecting earlier and later forms. example Q: wiki But show that some species have taken a path they got stuck in, so to speak. »rosary It’s considered a transitional organism because it makes it easy to see the gradual changes that come with the transition from water to land,” says Stewart. “But evolution doesn’t always work out that easily.”