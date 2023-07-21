Monaco Diamond League – Kipyegon sets third world record – Rare bankruptcy for Duplantis – Sport

On the road

1 mile from women

Faith Kipyegons Crazy season continues. After world records in Florence (1500m) and Paris (5000m) in June, the Kenyan also broke the one-mile record at Stade Louis II in Monaco. In a non-Olympic discipline over just over 4 laps, she ran 4:07.64 minutes and thus nearly five seconds faster than Sivan Hassan (NED) at the same venue in 2019. 100 m men

Ferdinand Umañala He lived up to his role as favourite. But, by a very small margin: the Kenyan won the African duel against Letsil Tebogo from Botswana with a margin of a hundredth. In 9.92 seconds, Umañala clinched his first Diamond League victory of the year after taking podiums in Florence, Paris (2) and Rabat (3).

Racing has become a demonstration of strength Sherica Jackson. The world champion from Jamaica ran in 21.86 seconds as the only one under 22 seconds and won ahead of Julian Alfred (22.08) from St. Lucia and Briton Dina Asher-Smith (22.23). Gabrielle Thomas (USA) disappointing. The fastest woman this year so far has only occupied half of the seventh circuit lap (22.87).

American obstacles set off fireworks. Only at the last moment can Nia Ali Compatriot Kendra Harrison objected. And how: in good outdoor conditions, the drummer knocked out a time of 12.30 seconds on the track – Ali has never been so fast in her career. It also improved Gail Devers’ 2002 meeting record by a whopping 12 percent. Alesha Johnson and Tia Jones completed the US victory in ranks 3 and 4.

After recovering from a knee injury, Alison dos Santos competed in the 400m hurdles for the first time this season. The Brazilian world champion did a decent job in 47.66 seconds but didn’t stand a chance against one: Karsten Warholm. The Norwegian improved his Diamond League record from June in Oslo by a hundred and ran comfortably to victory in 46.51 seconds, his third in Monaco.

meetings there Armand Duplantis It starts and doesn’t win, it has absolute rare value. It’s time again in Monaco. For the first time since the Diamond League in Brussels last September, the Swedish world record holder had to congratulate an opponent on their victory. After 11 victories in 11 competitions this year, Duplantis cleared twice at 5.92m and set the bar at 6.02m. Even then, the timing just wasn’t right. Duplantis was only fourth with a valid distance of 5.72m, and for the first time since Oslo 2019 he was not on the Diamond League podium. Christopher Nielsen (USA) won with 5.92m.

Larisa Yapichino Still undefeated in the Diamond League this year. As in Stockholm and Florence, the only Italian 21-year-old won the long jump competition. This time, even with a personal best: 6.95 meters in the last attempt, he made the difference for American Tara Davis-Woodhull (6.88) and Serbian Ivana Voleta (6.86).