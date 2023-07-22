Lionel Messi leads Inter Miami to a last-minute win on his debut

Posted on by Eileen Curry

Pretty in pink: Messi scores the winning goal on his debut for Inter Miami.Photo: Cornerstone

07/22/2023, 07:5707/22/2023, 08:00

Even before the debut of the Argentinean, Florida was in a frenzy: ticket prices for the match against Mexican club Cruz Azul skyrocketed. Tickets online According to CNN Offered for $110,000 USD.

Those who managed to get a ticket got a reward: Messi smashed Inter Miami in the 94th minute with a stunning free-kick goal to make it 2-1.

“Lionel is not a person,” wrote Major League Soccer, Division I of American and Canadian football. The match started without Messi, with the longtime Barcelona player coming on in just 54 minutes.

Messi (10, Druitt) Marco Le but de la Victoire in order to get the best out of Inter Miami

Messi scored the winning goal on his debut for Inter Miami.Image: fxp-fr-sda-rtp

The crowd erupted when the Argentine made his new employer the last-minute winner. The match, which was held at Fort Lauderdale Stadium, was attended by 21,000 spectators. Celebrities such as Marc Anthony, Serena Williams and Kim Kardashian also watched the match, which was part of the League Cup, a competition between clubs from the United States and Mexico.

epa10761325 American media personality Kim Kardashian (center) poses for a photo next to American tennis player Serena Williams (right) before the Soccer League Cup match between Cruz Azul and Inter Miami ...

Kim Kardashian poses with American tennis player Serena Williams. Photo: Cornerstone

epa10761323 American singer-songwriter Marc Anthony attends the soccer league cup match between Cruz Azul and Inter Miami outside DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, US, July 21, 2023. EP ...

American singer-songwriter Marc Anthony was also present at the stadium. Photo: Cornerstone

epa10761322 Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham attends the Soccer League Cup match between Cruz Azul and Inter Miami outside DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, US, July 21, 2023. EPA / CRI ...

David Beckham, co-owner of Inter Miami, was delighted with the victory.Photo: Cornerstone

(cst)

This may also interest you:

Almost 150 matches for the national team and more than 70 goals. This is Ana Maria Krnogorcevic’s stats. The Swiss player and top scorer won the Champions League three times. But she only sticks her nose in the air when she hits a header.

See also  ▷ The International Cricket Council announces a strategic partnership with...

Before a media conference in Dunedin, New Zealand, Anna Maria Krnogorcevic first checks if the media speaker has a good seat. Then you smile all over. The 32-year-old eloquently answers questions on a variety of topics. She answers critical questions cheerfully. She gives the local journalist the information in polished English.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *