Lionel Messi leads Inter Miami to a last-minute win on his debut

Pretty in pink: Messi scores the winning goal on his debut for Inter Miami.

Even before the debut of the Argentinean, Florida was in a frenzy: ticket prices for the match against Mexican club Cruz Azul skyrocketed. Tickets online According to CNN Offered for $110,000 USD.

Those who managed to get a ticket got a reward: Messi smashed Inter Miami in the 94th minute with a stunning free-kick goal to make it 2-1.

“Lionel is not a person,” wrote Major League Soccer, Division I of American and Canadian football. The match started without Messi, with the longtime Barcelona player coming on in just 54 minutes.

Messi scored the winning goal on his debut for Inter Miami.Image: fxp-fr-sda-rtp

The crowd erupted when the Argentine made his new employer the last-minute winner. The match, which was held at Fort Lauderdale Stadium, was attended by 21,000 spectators. Celebrities such as Marc Anthony, Serena Williams and Kim Kardashian also watched the match, which was part of the League Cup, a competition between clubs from the United States and Mexico.

Kim Kardashian poses with American tennis player Serena Williams. Photo: Cornerstone

American singer-songwriter Marc Anthony was also present at the stadium. Photo: Cornerstone

David Beckham, co-owner of Inter Miami, was delighted with the victory.Photo: Cornerstone

