MLB The Show 21 – Available Now

MLB The Show 21 baseball simulator has been available on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 as well as for Xbox since April 20, 2021. This means MLB The Show 21 is available for more platforms than at any time in the series’ history. The title can now be downloaded from a file PlayStation Store Can be obtained.

MLB The Show 21 allows players to compete against each other across platforms in online games. In addition, when changing controllers, saved data can be transferred thanks to developments across platforms.

In Road to the Show mode, players with a specially created character play two roles in MLB The Show for the first time: batsman and bouncer. The mode features a revamped player progression system with an emphasis on adaptability and diversity.

Teams, combined with a selection of more than 150 baseball legends and their respective personalities, compete against each other in Diamond Dynasty mode in single-player or online games. Additional players and content such as uniforms and paddle skins can be unlocked as the game progresses.

With Stadium Creator, players can build their own stadiums on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X | S. Over 1,000 pillars are available here, including streaked columns, buildings, and signage. You can use your own creations in Diamond Dynasty and Franchise modes.

More information on MLB The Show 21 is available from PlayStation Blog .



