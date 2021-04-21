Apple is working again with Hermès on the new “AirTags”

Practical and beautiful: the new Apple “AirTags” with Hermès. (Photo: PD)

In the presentation yesterday, Apple introduced a new search tool, among other things. This is also available in a leather tag, created by French fashion house Hermes.

On April 20, Apple showed off the latest products in a virtual presentation, including the new iMac, iPad Pro, and new features for Apple TV and iPhone 12 in purple (NZZ Reports). To get the latest tool, introduced by the tech group yesterday, Apple has once again worked with the French luxury fashion house Hermès: starting at the end of April, there will be so-called “AirTags,” which are coin-sized search tools with leather tags from Hermès.

The trailer is available in three different designs and colors. (Photo: PD)

AirTags can be attached to keys or luggage, and with the iPhone’s “Find My” function, it helps to find them again in case they are lost. The Hermès pendants are available in three different designs (for keys, bags and luggage) in a dark blue “bleu indigo”, in a shade of “fauve” and in a shade of orange typical of the fashion brand. AirTags Hermès is available from CHF 299.

This isn’t the first time Apple has teamed up with Hermès. The French fashion house, which traces its origins to the manufacture of saddles and leather, has already designed bracelets for the Apple Watch Series 6, which were introduced last September.