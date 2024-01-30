Mexico to review labor rights violations at Atento centers – January 30, 2024 at 6:11 pm

Mexico on Tuesday accepted a formal request from the United States to investigate allegations of labor rights violations at Spanish company Atento's call centers in the central Mexican state of Hidalgo.

Mexico's Economy Ministry, in a joint statement with Mexico's Labor Ministry, said it accepted the request from US trade officials.

Earlier this month, the US government said it had evidence

“Gross” violations of labor rights

Found in Atendo call centers in Mexico.

Atento, which operates two call centers in Hidalgo serving BBVA bank clients, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Mexican authorities have 45 days to determine whether the company has violated workers' rights, the statement said.

He added that the review was part of a rapid response mechanism under the USMCA, the North American Trade Agreement that covers both the United States and Mexico. (Reporting by Rul Cortes Fernandez and Valentine Hilaire; Editing by David Alire Garcia)