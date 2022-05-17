German track aces returning from Canada with ten medals

Achievement of the Nations Cup in Milton



German track aces return with ten medals from the Nations Cup in Milton. | Photo: BDR

05/16/2022 | (rsn) – On the last day of the Nations Cup in Milton / Canada, the German track aces barefoot in a battle for medals. Nevertheless, national coach John von Eisen was not very satisfied with the total of ten medals.

“We grew up together as a team and the partnership with Tolerance and Sprint worked well,” Van Eigen said. On the final day, fourth-place finisher Tim Dorn Dutenberg secured first place just behind the medal tally, having just missed the podium. Her sister Leah Lynn Dutenberg, along with Lena-Charlotte Reisner, finished fifth in Women’s Madison.

In the women’s cairn competition, world champion Leah Sophie Friedrich finished third across the race line, but was pushed to sixth as she exited the Sprint Corridor. Emma Hinsey missed out on coming into the final and finished seventh.

“Emma had a good lead and was very cunning in the semifinals. Once she was very hesitant and missed entering the Grand Final. Leah scored three big runs, but unfortunately missed the driving in the final. We mainly tried to work with tactics today and were able to execute some things better,” Van Eaton commented on the performance of his two drivers.

In the men’s sprint, only German opener Stephen Botticher was eliminated in the sixteenth final. He made a tactical mistake that gave him victory. He’s out with it, “said Eijden.

German Cyclists’ Federation (BDR) medal draw at the Nations Cup in Milton:



Gold:

Team Sprint Girls (Leah Sophie Friedrich / Pauline Grobosh / Emma Hines)

Sprint Girls (Emma Hins)

Individual Pursuit Men (Nicholas Heinrich)



Friday:

500m time test (Pauline Grobosh)

Personalized Pursuit Men (Tobias Buck-Gramco)



Bronze:

Team Sprint Men (Stephen Botticher / Mark Jursik / Paul Schipert)

Cairn Men (Stephen Botticher)

Madison Men (Theo Reinhardt / Tim Dorn Dutenberg)

Elimination Driving (Tim Dorn Dutenberg)

Group Search Men (Tobias Buck-Gramgo / Nicholas Heinrich / Leon Rhode / Theo Reinhardt / Dominic Weinstein)