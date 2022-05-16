Canada is flawless again – Germany beats France

However, a 5-1 draw against Slovakia at the Olympics was a challenge for Canada. Both teams gave an attractive game to the 3’585 spectators in Helsinki, especially the middle third which had many highlights.

Strong Canadian keeper Logan Thompson could not be beaten by the Slovakians – for example, he made an amazing save in the 35th minute against Canadians Pierre-Luc Dubois 2-1 (27th) and 3-1 (38th). The Winnipeg Jets striker has already scored four goals in the tournament, with Beijing Olympics MVP youngster Juraj Slafkovsky leading 2-1 in his own net.

After 68 seconds in the final after a 4: 1 victory over Cole Shillinger, there is no doubt about the outcome of the match. The Slovak team suffered its second consecutive defeat, losing 2-1 to Germany on Saturday. They meet in Switzerland on Wednesday.

Germany and Finland won

Germany are also approaching the quarterfinals in the Swiss team. The Germans defeated the strong French 3: 2. Leo Pfoderl scored Germany’s winning goal in the 46th minute. Pföderl has already scored five points in the first three games.

So far things are fine for the Finnish hosts in Group P in Tampere. Another very solid game against the United States (4-1) following their victories over Norway (5-0) and Latvia (2-1). Again the Finns conceded just one goal. Won three times by a majority. A five-minute penalty (to check the head) against American Austin Watson began the opening preliminary decision. During this majority, the Finns increased from 1-0 to 3-0 within 54 seconds by Cervantes Valteri Filbula and Zachary Manninen.

Latvia also won their first Group B match, beating Norway 3-2. Ronald Kennes of Lausanne and Sandis Smones of Geneva-Servet received an aid from Baltz.