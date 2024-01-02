New signing: Mosquitoes represent talent from Canada

eat

The Oberliga side have found a replacement for striker Maxim Anton. Mosquitoes coach Albrecht knows the quality of the freshman from the U20 national team.

After the contract with attacker Maxim Anton was terminated, they had Mosquitoes eat A surprise was announced for the New Year. Now he has Ice hockey major league player Secret Revealed: Ryan Del Monte Moved from Canada to the Westbahnhof, he is expected to be part of the squad for the first home game of the new year against bottom side Herforder EV on Friday (8pm). The 20-year-old was born in Freiburg and has German citizenship, but spent most of his young ice hockey career in Canada.

The Moskitos newcomer has also received offers from DEL and DEL2

A “strong-armed shooter,” as the Mosquitoes describe him, most recently he played for the Gatineau Olympics in the QMJHL, one of Canada's top three junior leagues. The attacker chose “mosquitoes” despite the many benefits of DEL and DEL2. Danny Albrecht could be a key factor in the signing: the Mosquitoes coach has already worked with Del Monte on the U20 national team.

More about ice hockey in Essen:

“Ryan is a skilled right-handed shooter. “Having worked with the U20s, I know what capabilities he has and I'm sure he can help us improve game-wise,” explains Albrecht. Del Monte also gained professional experience at club level in Germany: in the 2020/21 season, German-Canadian and son of former DEL and second division professional Daniel Del Monte played five games in 32 games for EHC Freiburg (DEL2). (three goals, eleven assists) on the ice for the Oberliga team Hannover Indians before he returned to Canada.













So now we are taking another step to the top league. “I am very happy that this commitment has been fulfilled and I hope to be able to contribute to further development within a good team,” says Del Monte. “I also see this as a good opportunity to develop my personal skills by working with the staff and team. I've heard a lot of good things about the atmosphere at the Westbahnhof and I'm excited to get to know the fans and the environment in Essen.





Read more reports of local sports in Essen here!













You can find more articles from this category here: Food



