Messi in Miami: The now world champion talks about his move

Superstar Lionel Messi He is looking forward to his new football adventure in the USA. “I’m fine, we’re happy with the decision we’ve made,” the world champion said in an interview with Argentine TV station Televisión Pública shortly before his official presentation as a new player for the American club. Intermiami. He was “ready and willing” to take on “the new challenge, the new change.” ➤ More on the subject: Messi’s obsession in Miami

Even if the level of play in Major League Soccer does not keep pace with that of the major European leagues, the 36-year-old does not want to end his career comfortably there. “Going to the USA does not change my attitude and mentality,” said Messi. There will also try to “perform at the highest level”.

According to media reports, the Argentine has already arrived in his new home in Florida after vacationing in the Bahamas. MLS club Inter Miami is planning an event called “The Unveil” on Sunday, where the multi-time world-class soccer player is likely to make his debut in Inter Miami’s colors. His first official match is supposed to be the June 21 (June 22 CET) home match against Mexican club Cruz Azul, which will open the League Cup. All MLS and Mexican Liga MX representatives participate in it.

Messi himself announced his free transfer to the club, of which former England international David Beckham is one of the owners of the club, in early June. His contract with French champions Paris Saint-Germain has expired. See also Do youth sports with second-generation rules make sense as of February?