Swiss Football News – Bellemare returns home – Koné from Yverdon to Thun – Sport

Andy Bellemare will leave Basel for his home country after two years.

Mark Schumacher / Modern Focus



FC Basel lets the defenders go

Andy Bellemare returns home after two years at FC Basel and signs with Ligue 1 club Clermont Foot 63. It’s a return to France for the 23-year-old defender. In 2021, he came from Nice to Rinke and played 105 competitive matches for FCB. With Bellemare, Basel lost one of their best performers. Nothing is known about the terms of transfer.

Newly promoted Everdon gives up its top scorer…

Koro Kone will also be chasing goals in the Challenge League next season. The 34-year-old forward is on the move from Super League promoted Yverdon to FC Thun. As announced by the Bernese Oberland club, the Ivorian has signed a one-year contract with an option for another season. With 12 goals, Kony played a key role in Voodoa’s rise.

…and gets a Canadian goalkeeper

Newly promoted Yverdon announce the arrival of a Canadian goalkeeper. Sebastian Brezza, 25, from Italian club Bologna, on loan until the end of the season. The former Montreal goalkeeper has been on loan at Carrarese in Italy’s Serie C league since January.



