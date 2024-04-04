The United States eliminates Canada under questionable circumstances

US national player Sophia Smith (center) and Canadian competitor Vanessa Gill (right) couldn't find their footing on the soggy turf during the semifinals of the Women's Gold Cup in San Diego. © Getty Images/AFP/Harry Howe

The second semifinal of the US Women's Gold Cup can't be beat for excitement — but not for rain, either. Even though the stadium is underwater, the match will not be cancelled. Even the winners are amazed.

More news about football

The United States national team players are competing for the Gold Cup title after the semi-final match, which was held in irregular circumstances and ended dramatically. Goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher became the hero in a 3-1 semi-final shootout against neighbors Canada – and now awaits a duel with Brazil in the final on the night of March 11.

As USA's Samantha Coffey shoots a pass against Canada in the Gold Cup semifinals, a fountain pours from the soggy grass.



© Getty Images/AFP/Sean M. Havey

The Seleção safely beat Mexico 3-0. It was even more exciting in the match between the United States and Canada. In overtime, Naeher caused a penalty kick that the Canadiens converted to make it 2-2. Then Naher turned things around in the penalty shootout and saved three balls.

“It wasn't a game where you could play football.” USA captain Lindsay Horan talks about the field conditions in the Gold Cup semi-finals

Space conditions are discussed. The grass was watered heavily during the match. “This was not a game where you could play football,” said US team captain Lindsey Horan. The deciding factor was fighting spirit.

Many bizarre scenes from the game circulated online during and after the memorable encounter and showed the absurdity of not finishing the match.

Jaedyn Shaw takes advantage of the pool of water

The American team took a 1-0 lead through Jaden Shaw in the 20th minute, preceded by a perfect back pass to Canadian goalkeeper Cailin Sheridan, but it did not reach it. Before that he was stuck in a pool. Shaw turned quickly and pushed the ball past Sheridan into the goal.

(master / amateur)

Sources used:

Updated March 7, 2024 at 12:03 p.m Leverkusen is almost unbeatable and is chasing the next record, there is a derby in the Rhineland and a big meeting in Bremen. Once again, the 25th round of the Bundesliga has some exciting stories and duels up its sleeve. In the video you will find an overview of the most important ones.