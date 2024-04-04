The United States eliminates Canada under questionable circumstances

Gold cup
Updated March 7, 2024 at 4:06 p.m
US national player Sophia Smith (center) and Canadian competitor Vanessa Gill (right) couldn't find their footing on the soggy turf during the semifinals of the Women's Gold Cup in San Diego.
The second semifinal of the US Women's Gold Cup can't be beat for excitement — but not for rain, either. Even though the stadium is underwater, the match will not be cancelled. Even the winners are amazed.
The United States national team players are competing for the Gold Cup title after the semi-final match, which was held in irregular circumstances and ended dramatically. Goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher became the hero in a 3-1 semi-final shootout against neighbors Canada – and now awaits a duel with Brazil in the final on the night of March 11.
The Seleção safely beat Mexico 3-0. It was even more exciting in the match between the United States and Canada. In overtime, Naeher caused a penalty kick that the Canadiens converted to make it 2-2. Then Naher turned things around in the penalty shootout and saved three balls.
Space conditions are discussed. The grass was watered heavily during the match. “This was not a game where you could play football,” said US team captain Lindsey Horan. The deciding factor was fighting spirit.
Many bizarre scenes from the game circulated online during and after the memorable encounter and showed the absurdity of not finishing the match.
Jaedyn Shaw takes advantage of the pool of water
The American team took a 1-0 lead through Jaden Shaw in the 20th minute, preceded by a perfect back pass to Canadian goalkeeper Cailin Sheridan, but it did not reach it. Before that he was stuck in a pool. Shaw turned quickly and pushed the ball past Sheridan into the goal.
