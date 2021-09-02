Marvel’s Midnight Suns – The first game shows the tactical card-based combat system

Midnight from Marvel It is the next role-playing game from the team behind XCOM, Firaxis. Lead designer Jake Solomon was present today during a Twitch livestream hosted by IGN detailing the game’s card-based combat system. The fight was the biggest reveal on the broadcast. It shows a hand of cards placed at the bottom of the user interface. Exactly where the hotkeys for XCOM capabilities were. The video shows how these skills can be acquired, improved, and combined with the movements of other heroes.

The player takes on the role of a centuries-old hero known only as The Hunter. His goal is to kill Lilith, the Queen of Demons, before she can awaken a dark lord who looks like Cthulhu. Like a hunter, Lilith had been asleep for some time and only recently had Hydra awakened through a combination of black magic and science. The enemies in the game seem to be a mixture of strange magical creatures and high-tech Hydra minions.

The cathedral-like building known as “The Abbey” will be the base of operations. There will be plenty of opportunities to interact with other heroes in the game. Each of these heroes – including members of the Avengers, X-Men, and Runaways – have their own special abilities. These skills can improve over time, and when used correctly they can create unique combo moves.

Compared to the XCOM series, the cards in this game look much smaller and flatter. The screen is very clear during the sequence of events and the user interface disappears completely to highlight the action. The video showed several environmental effects, including the ability to throw enemies at each other, in the surrounding area, and on the edge of skyscrapers. Locations in the game range from Avengers Tower, Dr. The threads of Sanctum Santorum or bleak deserts even after strange hells.

Midnight from Marvel must in March 2022 For Nintendo Switch, Playstation 4, Playstation 5, and Windows PC (via Steam and Epic Games Store), Xbox One and Xbox Series X appear.